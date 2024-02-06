JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe won the Missouri governor’s race Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Crystal Quade to maintain the GOP’s grip on the state’s government.

Kehoe will succeed GOP Gov. Mike Parson, who chose him to be his second-in-command in 2018. Parson was barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Kehoe thanked Parson and Missouri first lady Teresa Parson, who both attended his Jefferson City watch party, before giving an at-times emotional acceptance speech in which he pledged a running start once he is sworn in.

“As soon as my hand comes off the Bible, the Kehoe administration will be relentless in our efforts to make Missouri safer,” Kehoe said in prepared remarks provided to reporters. “We will ensure that Missouri is a state where it is easier to be a cop than a criminal, and we will not rest until the criminals who make our streets and our neighborhoods dangerous are held accountable.”

Quade, the outgoing state House Democratic minority leader, said in a statement that she had called Kehoe to congratulate him. She told supporters that “all hope is not lost” and expressed optimism that an abortion-rights amendment on the ballot Tuesday could still pass — which it later did.

“I promise you, we will keep fighting,” Quade told a watch party in her hometown of Springfield.

Kehoe had been heavily favored to win. Republicans control Missouri’s state House and state Senate, and no Democrats serve in any statewide office. The last Democrat to serve in statewide office was former Auditor Nicole Galloway, who had been appointed to the position in 2015 and won reelection in 2020. She left office in 2023.

Republican presidential candidates have won Missouri in every election since 1996. The last Democratic governor was Jay Nixon, who served two terms but was barred by term limits from seeking a third in 2016.