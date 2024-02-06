Republican lawmakers push for state control of St. Louis police

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Ten years after gaining local control of its police for the first time since the Civil War, the City of St. Louis has more murders than ever before — and Missouri's Republican lawmakers are again pressuring for a state takeover of the police force.

The debate over policing power in St. Louis — a racially diverse, heavily Democratic city long vexed by violent crime — carries political and racial overtones like those that have roiled other cities and states this year. But data suggest neither state nor local control may make much difference when it comes to stemming homicides.

"Lots of things matter a whole lot more, like widespread social unrest, the economy crashing, that sort of thing," said Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis who analyzed the city's crime statistics.

With violent crime troubling many large cities, Republicans nationwide have pushed a tough-on-crime agenda that would make it harder for the accused to get out of jail on bail and lock up people longer when convicted of certain offenses. Now a proposed state takeover of the St. Louis police department is being touted as a way to fight crime.

Missouri provides a unique case study in the effectiveness of state or local control of police departments.

Police work near the scene of a shooting Aug. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

For much of its history, police in Missouri's two largest cities of St. Louis and Kansas City had been overseen by state boards appointed predominantly by the governor. That ended for St. Louis in 2013, after voters approved a statewide ballot measure to return police oversight to city officials. Around then, a mayor's task force in Kansas City narrowly recommended continuing state control over its police.

Since 2014, both cities have seen homicide surges. Kansas City's homicide rate rose by an average yearly rate of 6.7%, topping 150 deaths each of the past four years, according to Rosenfeld's research. Homicide rates in St. Louis, long higher than in Kansas City, increased by an average annual rate of 8.2%, exceeding 190 deaths each of the past four years. Both cities also saw upticks in homicides in the early 1990s, when both had state control of their police.

Despite the slightly larger increase in St. Louis, "there is no statistically significant difference between the change in homicide in St. Louis and the change in homicide in Kansas City since local control was restored in St. Louis," Rosenfeld said.

Yet some state lawmakers contend it's time to declare local police control a failure in St. Louis.

The Republican-led state House passed a bill last month to empower GOP Gov. Mike Parson to appoint four St. Louis police board commissioners. The mayor, Democrat Tishaura O. Jones, would serve as the fifth commissioner. The Republican-led Senate is expected to debate the plan before its session ends in mid-May.

Jones said the takeover effort in her city "isn't about public safety."

"This is about power and politics," she said. "If you look at all of the cities where we are facing control or overarching authority over local law enforcement, what's the trend? They're all led by Black mayors."