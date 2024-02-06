All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 9, 2024

Republican effort to restore abortion rights in Missouri folds

JEFFERSON CITY — A Republican-led campaign to restore abortion rights in Missouri ended Thursday, clearing the path for a competing, more sweeping constitutional amendment to get on the state’s November ballot. “Having two initiatives on the ballot would create confusion and potentially split the vote,” Missouri Women and Family Research Fund executive director Jamie Corley said in a statement. ...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Residents place their signatures on a petition during Missourians for Constitutional Freedom's kick-off petition drive Tuesday in Kansas City.
Residents place their signatures on a petition during Missourians for Constitutional Freedom's kick-off petition drive Tuesday in Kansas City.Ed Zurga ~ Associated Press, file

JEFFERSON CITY — A Republican-led campaign to restore abortion rights in Missouri ended Thursday, clearing the path for a competing, more sweeping constitutional amendment to get on the state’s November ballot.

“Having two initiatives on the ballot would create confusion and potentially split the vote,” Missouri Women and Family Research Fund executive director Jamie Corley said in a statement. “No one wants that, so we have decided to suspend our campaign to amend Missouri’s abortion law.”

Corley’s withdrawal means a rival campaign backed by Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and other abortion-rights groups can move forward without competition. The ballot initiative by Missourians for Constitutional Freedom would enshrine abortion in the state constitution while allowing lawmakers to regulate it after viability.

Both campaigns had wanted their measures to go straight to voters after a law passed by Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature barring almost all abortions took effect in 2022. Only abortions in cases of “medical emergencies” are legal in Missouri now.

Missouri’s Republican lawmakers appear uninterested in relaxing the law. A Democratic effort to allow for exceptions in cases of rape and incest was voted down along party lines Wednesday in the GOP-led Senate.

“Every Republican in the room voted against exceptions for victims of rape and incest,” Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo said Thursday. “That’s how extreme they’ve become, and that is why the only recourse for everyday Missourians is through the initiative petition process.”

Voters in seven states — California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Vermont — have sided with abortion rights supporters on ballot measures. Florida’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state Supreme Court to keep a proposed abortion rights amendment off the ballot.

Under Corley’s proposal, abortions would have been allowed for any reason up until 12 weeks into pregnancy in Missouri. Abortions in cases of rape, incest and fatal fetal abnormalities would be allowed until viability.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Corley had pitched her initiative petition as a moderate alternative that could pass in Missouri, where all statewide elected officials are Republican and abortion-rights groups hold huge sway in state politics.

She said she’s not joining the rival abortion-rights campaign but wants that initiative petition to be approved.

“I hope it passes," she said. “I think they have a very, very tough campaign ahead. I am pretty worried about it.”

Nonetheless, the campaign appears hopeful. Missourians for Constitutional Freedom spokeswoman Mallory Schwarz in a Thursday statement said the campaign has “growing momentum.” Advocates earlier this week kicked off signature gathering events statewide.

But supporters say that even without a competing ballot measure, the remaining abortion-rights campaign still faces steep obstacles.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom’s campaign was delayed for months in a court fight with Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running for governor. GOP lawmakers are trying to raise the threshold for approving constitutional amendments before the November ballot, an effort motivated in part by the abortion-rights campaigns. And an anti-abortion campaign called Missouri Stands with Women launched last month with the direct goal of torpedoing any abortion-rights measure.

“Our coalition was prepared to inform Missourians on why they should decline to sign both pro-abortion petitions,” Missouri Stands with Women spokeswoman Stephanie Bell said in a statement. “So now we will be working twice as hard to defeat one petition instead of two, while pro-abortion activists remain divided on the issue.”

Initiative petition groups must collect at least 172,000 voter signatures by May 5 to make it on November’s ballot, another huge undertaking.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy