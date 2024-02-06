Republican effort to restore abortion rights in Missouri folds

JEFFERSON CITY — A Republican-led campaign to restore abortion rights in Missouri ended Thursday, clearing the path for a competing, more sweeping constitutional amendment to get on the state’s November ballot.

“Having two initiatives on the ballot would create confusion and potentially split the vote,” Missouri Women and Family Research Fund executive director Jamie Corley said in a statement. “No one wants that, so we have decided to suspend our campaign to amend Missouri’s abortion law.”

Corley’s withdrawal means a rival campaign backed by Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and other abortion-rights groups can move forward without competition. The ballot initiative by Missourians for Constitutional Freedom would enshrine abortion in the state constitution while allowing lawmakers to regulate it after viability.

Both campaigns had wanted their measures to go straight to voters after a law passed by Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature barring almost all abortions took effect in 2022. Only abortions in cases of “medical emergencies” are legal in Missouri now.

Missouri’s Republican lawmakers appear uninterested in relaxing the law. A Democratic effort to allow for exceptions in cases of rape and incest was voted down along party lines Wednesday in the GOP-led Senate.

“Every Republican in the room voted against exceptions for victims of rape and incest,” Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo said Thursday. “That’s how extreme they’ve become, and that is why the only recourse for everyday Missourians is through the initiative petition process.”

Voters in seven states — California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Vermont — have sided with abortion rights supporters on ballot measures. Florida’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state Supreme Court to keep a proposed abortion rights amendment off the ballot.

Under Corley’s proposal, abortions would have been allowed for any reason up until 12 weeks into pregnancy in Missouri. Abortions in cases of rape, incest and fatal fetal abnormalities would be allowed until viability.