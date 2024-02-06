Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor

Republican David Wasinger won the race for lieutenant governor on Tuesday, besting Democrat Richard Brown.

Final, unofficial results show Wasinger defeated Brown 57% to 38%.

Wasinger, who describes humble beginnings as a Hardee’s worker and paper boy, is a St. Louis-based attorney who “took on Wall Street banks” following the 2008 financial crisis in fraud cases. Winning the cases, he secured tens of millions for his clients.

His personal wealth has bankrolled his campaign, loaning himself $2.6 million and spending $300k funding a political action committee that attacked his opponent in the GOP primary.

He edged out state Sen. Lincoln Hough of Springfield in the Republican primary by around 7,500 votes.

The lieutenant governor is next in line for governor, sits on various boards and breaks ties in the state Senate. In Missouri, unlike many other states, the lieutenant governor doesn’t run on a ticket with the governor.

Wasinger repeatedly connects himself to former U.S. President Donald Trump, labeling himself a “MAGA conservative.”