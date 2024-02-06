Republican Bob Onder enters state's lieutenant governor race

Bob Onder, a former Missouri state senator and representative, visited Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, Dec. 12, as part of his campaign kickoff for the lieutenant governor position.

The Augusta, Missouri, physician previously served one term in the state House and two in the state Senate. For this campaign, he positioned himself as being more conservative than the competition.

"For 20 years, Missourians have trusted Republicans with all branches of state government ... but why is it then that Missouri falls behind our neighbors in the Midwest, other red states, and the nation as a whole in so, so many ways?" he asked the audience at the Courtyard by Marriott Cape Girardeau Downtown. "I think it's because too many times Republicans have squandered the trust that has been placed in them by the voters of our state."

Onder said many Republican politicians in Missouri often get elected, but ignore the wills of their constituents when they get to Jefferson City, even voting more in line with Democratic politicians.

Bob Onder

"I'm running for lieutenant governor because we can do so much better," he said.

Onder promoted his own achievements, such as receiving an endorsement from the pro-life organization Missouri Right to Life.