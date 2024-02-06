Republican Ashcroft enters race for Missouri governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's top election official Jay Ashcroft on Thursday announced he is running for governor as a Republican.

The secretary of state is campaigning to replace GOP Gov. Mike Parson, who is prohibited by term limits from running again in 2024. He faces a primary election that will include Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who announced plans to run for the state's top executive office in 2021.

Ashcroft said Missouri Republicans have not done enough despite controlling both the governor's office and both the Missouri House and Senate.

"Red states like Florida, Texas, Tennessee, even Indiana and Arkansas, have become examples of conservative leadership while Missouri Republicans, who control every statewide office and have supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature, have failed to deliver," Ashcroft said in a statement. "I'm running to change that."

Democratic Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo on Thursday told reporters he agrees Missouri Republicans have failed to deliver on issues including health care and crime, "but they are leading the charge in tinfoil hats."

Ashcroft enters the race with considerable name recognition after serving as secretary of state since 2017, and the Ashcroft family is a political legacy in Missouri. Ashcroft's father, John Ashcroft, served as Missouri governor, a U.S. senator and U.S. attorney general under former President George W. Bush.

Ashcroft's candidacy has been widely anticipated. A political action committee supporting him has already raised $1.3 million, and Ashcroft said he has raised about $700,000.

Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade in a statement Thursday said Ashcroft "feels holding office is his birthright based on his father's accomplishments instead of a sacred duty to serve the citizens of Missouri."

"Missourians deserve a governor who is dedicated to them, not an extremist who thinks he's entitled to the People's Mansion because of his last name," she said.