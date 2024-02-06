This story is updated.
With several U.S. states hitting the pause button on their motor fuels taxes due to the highest pump prices in U.S. history, Missouri did not approve a suspension of its multiyear graduated motor fuel tax increase during the most recent General Assembly session.
Two area lawmakers appeared at the June meeting of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee to give a legislative update -- and spent considerable time discussing the topic in remarks to attendees gathered in Century Casino's Event Center.
"The bad thing is after (Senate Bill 262) was passed, all this inflation hit, and gas went to above $4 a gallon, and diesel is over $5 now, but we have 10 bridges rated as 'F' and we had not increased our (state) spending on roadways since 1996," said GOP lawmaker Barry Hovis (D-146) of Whitewater, who was initially elected to office in 2018.
Hovis voted with the majority May 11, 2021, to pass the increase in the state gas tax, beginning with a 2.5-cent hike triggered Oct. 1.
"Without the tax increase, we were not going to have enough dollars coming up in the near future," he added, noting out-of-state motorists help fund the tax when they buy gas in Missouri.
Last year's vote in the House the tax legislation was 104-52, while Senate approval was nearly unanimous, 32-1.
Hovis's Southeast Missouri legislative colleague, fellow Republican Jamie Burger (D-148) of Benton, also had no second thoughts about his "yes" vote.
"If you buy 1,000 gallons of gasoline in a year, your (additional) tax burden is $25," Burger said, noting 70% of gas tax revenue goes to state coffers and 30% comes back to counties.
Earlier this week, the state of New York suspended its 16 cents per gallon gas tax for six months, joining Georgia and Maryland, which put briefer gas tax holidays in effect in the spring.
Hovis and Burger also highlighted passage of other legislation in Jefferson City before the legislative recess last month.
Burger, currently unopposed for reelection this fall and who has said he plans to seek a House leadership post, noted the General Assembly OK'd a record-setting $49 billion budget last month -- pumped up by federal pandemic relief funds.
Fiscal Year 2023 spending will permit the state to offer a one-time rebate to citizens via a tax credit.
Individual filers are to receive up to $500 and joint filers up to $1,000 in credits.
"I am pretty excited about these (credits)," said Burger, first elected in 2020.
Gov. Mike Parson, as of press time, has only signed a single piece of legislation passed by the House and Senate.
He has until July 1 to affix his signature to approved bills.
