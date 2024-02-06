This story is updated.

With several U.S. states hitting the pause button on their motor fuels taxes due to the highest pump prices in U.S. history, Missouri did not approve a suspension of its multiyear graduated motor fuel tax increase during the most recent General Assembly session.

Two area lawmakers appeared at the June meeting of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee to give a legislative update -- and spent considerable time discussing the topic in remarks to attendees gathered in Century Casino's Event Center.

"The bad thing is after (Senate Bill 262) was passed, all this inflation hit, and gas went to above $4 a gallon, and diesel is over $5 now, but we have 10 bridges rated as 'F' and we had not increased our (state) spending on roadways since 1996," said GOP lawmaker Barry Hovis (D-146) of Whitewater, who was initially elected to office in 2018.

Hovis voted with the majority May 11, 2021, to pass the increase in the state gas tax, beginning with a 2.5-cent hike triggered Oct. 1.

"Without the tax increase, we were not going to have enough dollars coming up in the near future," he added, noting out-of-state motorists help fund the tax when they buy gas in Missouri.

Last year's vote in the House the tax legislation was 104-52, while Senate approval was nearly unanimous, 32-1.

Hovis's Southeast Missouri legislative colleague, fellow Republican Jamie Burger (D-148) of Benton, also had no second thoughts about his "yes" vote.

"If you buy 1,000 gallons of gasoline in a year, your (additional) tax burden is $25," Burger said, noting 70% of gas tax revenue goes to state coffers and 30% comes back to counties.