Reported virus case same as previously known

A confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Scott County is not a new case, said Barry Cook, administrator with the Scott County Health Department Friday morning.
When reached by phone Friday morning, Cook said, "To my knowledge, the reported case today is the same case that was reported earlier this week."
The case Cook referred to is that of an employee of Saint Francis Medical Center who was visiting a family member out of state, diagnosed with COVID-19, who was last in Cape Girardeau on March 6, according to previous reporting.
Saint Francis Healthcare System CEO Maryann Reese told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday that the employee had been hospitalized in Clarksville, Tennessee.