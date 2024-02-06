Reported flu cases way up locally

The influenza virus has seen a massive rise in occurrence this season with 2,818 cases reported in the Southeast Missouri region this year. That number dwarfs last yearï¿½s mark of 193 cases in the region at the same date.
Laboratory-positive cases are up all over the state, according to the Missouri Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report, with 4,862 cases reported in Week 52 alone.
The virus has resulted in nine deaths this year, one of which was in the Southeast region.
People who are immune-compromised, the very young and the elderly, are most at risk, according to Vanessa Presley, communicable-disease coordinator at the Cape Girardeau Public Health Department.
ï¿½The virus is out there a lot more this year,ï¿½ Presley said. ï¿½There are more people reporting cases of it and more people going to the doctor for it.ï¿½
Missouri has seen three flu-related school closures this season, including the Caruthersville School District south of Cape Girardeau. Caruthersville superintendent J.J. Bullington said classes have since resumed but continued illness had been a big issue for the schools leading up to the holiday break.
ï¿½We had 12 staff members out one day. Being in a smaller school district, we have limited substitute options, and we were having to combine classrooms,ï¿½ Bullington said. ï¿½There were days when there were over 100 students absent, mostly elementary-aged kids. We were really hurting.ï¿½
There are several ways to guard against the flu or lesson its effects.
ï¿½Itï¿½s not too late to get vaccinated,ï¿½ Presley said.
While that vaccine does increase the odds of avoiding the flu, Presley said it does not mean immunity.
ï¿½Any virus can mutate and change itself; that happens quite often,ï¿½ Presley said.
Minyo Ticer, nurse practitioner at the Convenient Care Center in Jackson, said she believes vaccinated people experience milder symptoms of the flu, while those who are unvaccinated typically run higher fevers, experience more extreme aches and are sick longer. She said the vaccine also seems to limit complications associated with the flu, such as pneumonia.
Ticer said she sees 15 to 25 laboratory-tested positive cases of the influenza virus a day.
ï¿½Itï¿½s the influx of people together in a tight place,ï¿½ Ticer said. ï¿½When people are out shopping or at church, thatï¿½s when they are most susceptible to the virus.ï¿½
She said parents can help keep their children from getting the flu by sending water bottles with them as an alternative to community drinking fountains and washing coats more often to avoid unwanted germs.
The standard seasonal flu vaccine protects against two types of influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2) and influenza B, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To date, the Missouri Department of Health and Human services has reported 13,951 cases of influenza A, 3,063 cases of influenza B, and 168 untyped cases this season.
Presley noted some steps that can help to avoid the virus this flu season: get vaccinated and practice good hand washing.
ï¿½The more you wash, the better off youï¿½ll be,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½If youï¿½re sick, stay home. If you know someone whoï¿½s sick, stay away.ï¿½
Additionally, Presley said to seek medical attention if experiencing fever or aching. She said antibiotics generally are effective in restoring good health.
For learn more about the influenza virus in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.