Reported flu cases way up locally

The influenza virus has seen a massive rise in occurrence this season with 2,818 cases reported in the Southeast Missouri region this year. That number dwarfs last yearï¿½s mark of 193 cases in the region at the same date.

Laboratory-positive cases are up all over the state, according to the Missouri Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report, with 4,862 cases reported in Week 52 alone.

The virus has resulted in nine deaths this year, one of which was in the Southeast region.

People who are immune-compromised, the very young and the elderly, are most at risk, according to Vanessa Presley, communicable-disease coordinator at the Cape Girardeau Public Health Department.

ï¿½The virus is out there a lot more this year,ï¿½ Presley said. ï¿½There are more people reporting cases of it and more people going to the doctor for it.ï¿½

Missouri has seen three flu-related school closures this season, including the Caruthersville School District south of Cape Girardeau. Caruthersville superintendent J.J. Bullington said classes have since resumed but continued illness had been a big issue for the schools leading up to the holiday break.

ï¿½We had 12 staff members out one day. Being in a smaller school district, we have limited substitute options, and we were having to combine classrooms,ï¿½ Bullington said. ï¿½There were days when there were over 100 students absent, mostly elementary-aged kids. We were really hurting.ï¿½

There are several ways to guard against the flu or lesson its effects.

ï¿½Itï¿½s not too late to get vaccinated,ï¿½ Presley said.

While that vaccine does increase the odds of avoiding the flu, Presley said it does not mean immunity.