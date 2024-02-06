Report: Woman says Greitens 'coaxed' her as 'wounded animal'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A woman with whom Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledged having a consensual affair told prosecutors Greitens coaxed her into unwanted sexual activity as she was crying "like a wounded little animal on the ground," according to a legislative report released Monday accusing the governor of mischaracterizing the woman's testimony.

The brief, graphic report from a special House investigatory committee is intended as a rebuttal to Greitens, who had asserted the video interview of the woman "undermined the narrative" of an earlier House report detailing the woman's allegations Greitens had been physically aggressive toward her.

To the contrary, the House panel said the additional interview bolsters the woman's credibility.

But a spokeswoman for Greitens' legal defense team said it contains "more false information."

The latest report highlights the escalating tension between the first-term Republican governor and the GOP-led Legislature, which is weighing whether to initiate impeachment proceedings to try to remove Greitens from office. The panel is expected to release another, lengthier report later this week examining allegations Greitens wrongly used a donor list from a veterans charity he founded to raise money for his political campaign.

Greitens already faces two felony charges. He's scheduled to go to trial May 14 on an invasion of privacy indictment alleging he took and transmitted a nonconsensual photo of the at least partially nude woman in March 2015, before he was elected governor. No trial date has been set on a charge of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing The Mission Continues donor list to his political fundraiser without the permission of the St. Louis-based charity.

The House committee released a report April 11 with testimony from the woman alleging Greitens had restrained, spanked, slapped, shoved, threatened and belittled her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

The next day, Greitens released a statement asserting a previously undisclosed video interview of the woman conducted in January by the St. Louis circuit attorney's office "undermined the narrative pushed in the House report."

Among other things, Greitens said allegations of "coercion, violence and assault" were "false." He said the woman talked for almost two hours in the video and never mentioned coercion, which Greitens said was inconsistent with her testimony to the House committee.

The House committee quickly issued a subpoena and obtained a copy of the woman's video interview. It released a transcript of that interview Monday.

The woman did not use the word "coerced" in the prosecutor's interview, but she described the situation with even more graphic words. When she tried to leave Greitens' home, she told prosecutors he laid her down "in the fetal position" while she was crying hysterically, undid his pants and put his penis near her face, so she gave him oral sex so she could leave.

She said Greitens was "just really coaxing me like a wounded little animal on the ground," according to the interview transcript.