Report: Suspect flees police, breaks into home, scares children

A Cape Girardeau man ran away from police and broke into a house on Jefferson Street on Thursday after he gave them the wrong name during a domestic incident, police said.

Cape Girardeau police arrested Ce’One K. Tidwell, 18, on Thursday. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tidwell with first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and misdemeanor domestic assault.

His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Benton Street with a report from a witness that Tidwell struck his girlfriend in the middle of the street, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by officer Jacob Carter.

Officers began talking to Tidwell, who said his name was Shawndre K. Patton and gave officers a different date of birth from his own.

But the girlfriend called him Ce’One, and officers tried to detain him for giving a false identity, Carter wrote.

Tidwell ran north on Benton Street, and officers tried to use Tasers, which had no effect, Carter wrote.