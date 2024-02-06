Report: Suspect flees police, breaks into home, scares children

A Cape Girardeau man ran away from police and broke into a house on Jefferson Street on Thursday after he gave them the wrong name during a domestic incident, police said.
Cape Girardeau police arrested Ce’One K. Tidwell, 18, on Thursday. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tidwell with first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and misdemeanor domestic assault.
His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Benton Street with a report from a witness that Tidwell struck his girlfriend in the middle of the street, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by officer Jacob Carter.
Officers began talking to Tidwell, who said his name was Shawndre K. Patton and gave officers a different date of birth from his own.
But the girlfriend called him Ce’One, and officers tried to detain him for giving a false identity, Carter wrote.
Tidwell ran north on Benton Street, and officers tried to use Tasers, which had no effect, Carter wrote.
Tidwell ran behind several houses before running into a residence in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the statement.
Tidwell was Tasered when entering the residence and was handcuffed after a short struggle, according to the statement.
The residents of the house in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue said they did not know Tidwell, Carter wrote. When Tidwell entered the house, he frightened two small children near the front door, according to the statement.
Officers determined Tidwell had an active arrest warrant for probation violation, Carter wrote. He pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in January 2016, according to the statement.
A witness said Tidwell punched and slapped his girlfriend before officers arrived, according to the statement.
bkleine@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3644
Pertinent address: 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue, Cape Girardeau, MO
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.