Report shows racial disparity of traffic stops in area, state

Area law enforcement agencies stopped black motorists at a disproportionately higher rate than white motorists in 2017, according to a report by the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

Area officials say the data doesn't capture the entire picture; they add they pull over motorists for violations, not skin color.

The report, which analyzes traffic stops of police departments and county sheriff's departments statewide, has been issued annually since 2000.

The report compares traffic-stop figures to the demographic composition of the driving-age population in cities and counties, based on the 2010 Census.

Disparity-index values higher than 1 indicate disproportionately high stop rates. Statewide, the disparity index value for white drivers was .93 while for black drivers, it was 1.72, according to the Attorney General's report.

Statewide, black motorists were 85 percent more likely to be pulled over by police than whites, the highest level in the 18 years the state has compiled the data, The Associated Press reported.

Black drivers who were stopped were 1.51 times more likely to be searched or their vehicles searched than white motorists statewide, the report said.

Black motorists were 1.69 times more likely to be searched than whites stopped in the city of Cape Girardeau, and three times more in Jackson, Scott City and Cape Girardeau County, according to the report.

Black motorists account for 10.9 percent of the driving-age population in Missouri, but 18.7 percent of all traffic stops, the attorney general's report said.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department's disparity index value was 2.16 for black motorists, the highest it has been since 2004. For white motorists, the value was .87, the same as last year, according to the report. For white motorists, the disparity number remains the lowest it has been since the state began collecting the traffic-stop data.

According to the findings, black drivers were 2.48 times more likely than whites to be stopped by Cape Girardeau police last year.

But Cape Girardeau police public information officer Rick Schmidt said the data can be confusing. "We stop cars for violations," he said, adding those stops are not based on the skin color of the driver.

Statewide, officers annually undergo anti-bias training, he said.

The disparity index numbers take into account the city's driving-age population but not that of out-of-town drivers, who are among those motorists stopped by police, Schmidt said.

"We are an interstate city. We are a retail hub," he said, explaining that Cape Girardeau daily has a large number of out-of-town drivers on its streets.

In 2017, Cape Girardeau made 7,465 traffic stops. The vast majority of stopped drivers -- 5,405 -- were white. Police pulled over 1,730 black motorists, according to the report.