All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 30, 2017

Report: Poor oversight found with University of Missouri Greek system

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A recent report states fraternities and sororities at the University of Missouri operate in a free-for-all atmosphere with little oversight or guidance. Consulting firm Dyad Strategies released its report on the university's Greek system Thursday...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A recent report states fraternities and sororities at the University of Missouri operate in a free-for-all atmosphere with little oversight or guidance.

Consulting firm Dyad Strategies released its report on the university's Greek system Thursday.

The report comes as the FBI investigates embezzlement by a now-fired employee at the Office of Greek Life after years of problems, including the near death of a student from alcohol poisoning, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

The report offered almost 50 recommendations for action.

The most extensive list of recommendations deals with student safety to prevent sexual assault and hazing.

The report urged requiring registration of all social events at houses, limiting alcohol to common areas of chapter houses, requiring chapters to allow auditors who inspect houses during parties to visit individual member's rooms and limiting non-member guests to three per chapter member.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"If a culture is established on campus in which students realize that loss of university recognition poses no significant threat to the existence of a chapter, then groups will become increasingly likely to operate underground without the university's blessing," the report stated.

None of the recommendations will be implemented immediately, said Gary Ward, interim vice chancellor for student affairs.

He said Dyad consultants will work with alumni, university supporters, students, staff and faculty to review the report, with decisions on which recommendations to implement due in the spring.

"We will not negotiate any rule in a way that we feel would decrease safety for our students," said Christian Basi, spokesman for the university. "But this has to be something that the entire community is on board with and behind."

Representatives of the Panhellenic Association and the Interfraternity Council said they needed time to review the report and would release a statement after studying it.

The report mentioned both organizations as key to improving the Greek system.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy