Report: Poor oversight found with University of Missouri Greek system

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A recent report states fraternities and sororities at the University of Missouri operate in a free-for-all atmosphere with little oversight or guidance.

Consulting firm Dyad Strategies released its report on the university's Greek system Thursday.

The report comes as the FBI investigates embezzlement by a now-fired employee at the Office of Greek Life after years of problems, including the near death of a student from alcohol poisoning, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

The report offered almost 50 recommendations for action.

The most extensive list of recommendations deals with student safety to prevent sexual assault and hazing.

The report urged requiring registration of all social events at houses, limiting alcohol to common areas of chapter houses, requiring chapters to allow auditors who inspect houses during parties to visit individual member's rooms and limiting non-member guests to three per chapter member.