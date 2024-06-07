He is being held in lieu of $25,000 cash-only bond issued by Judge Frank Miller.

Cape Girardeau police officers, according to a probable cause statement, responded to a domestic dispute on Wednesday, June 5, and found a victim with a bloody nose holding Rivers by his hair, adding she was afraid of what he would do if she let go before police arrived. She told police that Rivers had hit her in the face during an argument.

During the investigation, police found a scale, which tested positive for methamphetamine. When taken to jail, another officer found pills in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, and Rivers allegedly eventually admitted that “he had more drugs located in his buttocks”, and retrieved a bag from his underwear. The bag contained cocaine, according to police. In another bag, police said they found 8 grams of methamphetamine, and in another bag, they found ecstasy, the statement says.