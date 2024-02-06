Report: No evidence St. Louis prosecutor was threatened

ST. LOUIS -- A special prosecutor tasked with determining whether attorneys for former Gov. Eric Greitens threatened St. Louis' top prosecutor said in a report released Thursday he found no evidence the attorneys committed a crime.

Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Michael Bradley wrote although Greitens' attorneys made aggressive statements to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, there was no evidence they tried to "harass, intimidate or threaten" her.

Gardner, a Democrat, charged the Republican governor with felony invasion of privacy in February 2018 for allegedly taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of a woman he was having an affair with. Gardner accused Greitens' attorneys of threatening to "ruin" her over the charges.

The criminal case was later dropped, but Greitens, a former Navy SEAL officer, resigned in June 2018, less than a year-and-a-half into his first term.

At issue was a March 2018 meeting involving Gardner, others on her team and lawyers for Greitens. Gardner told a police investigator Greitens' attorneys told her if she proceeded with the case, "my career would be ruined and things would get difficult."

Greitens' lawyers denied they threatened Gardner. Bradley, who was appointed to investigate the allegations in July, said it appeared the defense team was simply being vigorous in trying to persuade Gardner to dismiss the case.