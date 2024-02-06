Report: More women coming to Illinois for abortions

CHICAGO -- More women have been crossing state lines to get abortions in Illinois, according to a report that comes at a time other states are seeking new restrictions on the procedure.

The findings released this week by the Illinois Department of Public Health show more than 5,500 women from other states traveled to Illinois last year for the procedure, up from about 4,500 women in 2016, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Last year, 19 states adopted 63 new abortion restrictions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Missouri has only one abortion clinic as of October. The state requires abortion providers have admitting privileges at local hospitals and mandates a 72-hour waiting period.

Some of the greatest shifts have been in Iowa, which passed a 20-week limit on the procedure. A 72-hour waiting period for the procedure was blocked by the courts.