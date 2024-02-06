Report: Missouri women struggle to close pay gap

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Women in Missouri struggle to close the pay gap with men, according to a report from the Women's Foundation and a University of Missouri researcher.

The foundation's 2015 Status of Women in Missouri was updated Thursday, The Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

The report found women who work in the state full time earn 78 cents for every dollar men working in the state full time earn.

Factors such as poverty, lack of education, employment and pay equity can affect women as they try to support themselves and their families, said University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy associate director Emily Johnson.