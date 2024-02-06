All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 29, 2018
Report: Missouri universities in need $1.5B of repairs
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- As much as $1.5 billion needs to be spent on Missouri's higher education institutions to address a backlog of maintenance projects, according to a new report. The problems include cracked and peeling paint, water-damaged ceilings and walls, buckling floor tiles, elevators that no longer meet code and aging plumbing, the Missouri Department of Higher Education found in its report...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- As much as $1.5 billion needs to be spent on Missouri's higher education institutions to address a backlog of maintenance projects, according to a new report.

The problems include cracked and peeling paint, water-damaged ceilings and walls, buckling floor tiles, elevators that no longer meet code and aging plumbing, the Missouri Department of Higher Education found in its report.

The state's flagship University of Missouri campus in Columbia needs an estimated $404.2 million for maintenance, according to the report. Despite new facilities being built on the Columbia campus in recent years, the report shows over 40 percent of the classrooms and other facilities on the main campus have not had a major renovation in more than 50 years. An additional 28 percent of the buildings have not had a major renovation in more than 25 years, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Part of the problem for all of the state schools stems from a state law limiting tuition from being raised above the rate of inflation. That leaves individual schools to rely on the state for added infrastructure costs. In recent years, however, state funding for higher education institutions has declined significantly.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The most recent state budget restores $68 million former Gov. Eric Greitens tried to cut from state universities and community colleges. But higher education has faced an overall reduction of $221 million, resulting in less spending on repairs and maintenance.

"Unfortunately, several negative trends outlined in this report have negatively affected learning environments for students, teaching environments for faculty, and lab space for researchers," wrote Doug Kennedy, chairman of the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Kennedy said in the report the agency plans to make its case for help to the Legislature.

The report notes that a lack of action could drive up the cost of repairs in future years.

"Many of these issues cannot be resolved in the short term as capital projects and budgeting is often a multiyear process. As a result, many of these conditions will worsen before they are addressed, significantly increasing costs," the report said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Lawyers seek Supreme Court intervention hours before a Misso...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol
NewsSep. 24
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy