Report: Missouri lawmaker created false affair rumor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri House member engaged in "unbecoming" conduct by creating a false rumor another lawmaker was having an affair with a House employee, according to a report from a legislative ethics panel.

The report found Rep. Rocky Miller's actions were "personally hurtful" and "professionally damaging" to those falsely accused and may have compromised the chamber's ability to provide a "respectful, professional work environment."

An outside investigation conducted for the House Ethics Committee concluded Miller's actions weren't severe or pervasive enough to qualify as sexual harassment under federal or state law but may have violated the House's sexual harassment policy. The committee's findings were printed in Thursday's House journal, which was publicly available Friday.

Miller, a Republican from the Lake of the Ozarks area in central Missouri, declined to comment Friday when contacted by The Associated Press.

The ethics panel did not recommend any further action against Miller, who is chairman of a House rules committee.

Miller is one at least 94 state lawmakers across the nation who have been accused of sexual harassment or misconduct, resigned from office or had other repercussions taken against them as the result of such accusations since the start of 2017, according to data tracked by The Associated Press. Sexual misconduct accusations also were made public this week against Tennessee state Rep. Rick Staples, a Democrat who apologized for "any words or actions that have been misinterpreted."