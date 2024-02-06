HUMANSVILLE, Mo. -- For members of a polygamous community of about 400 people in rural Missouri, their enclave has always been the promised land.

Known as "The Ranch" to its residents and as "The Compound" to people in neighboring towns, the group still practices plural marriage 35 years after it was established on a 600-acre property between the towns of Humansville and Stockton in southwest Missouri, according to a report by The Salt Lake Tribune in collaboration with The Guardian that shined a new spotlight on the little-known community.

Founder Steven Laub was living in southwest Utah in November 1983 when he said he heard a voice and was called up a mountain where the Lord told him to go to Missouri and buy a ranch, according to an oral history made by community members and recorded on a CD shared with the Tribune.

Dirt roads wind through clusters of trees and homes in the community built on one of the Ozark Mountains' plateaus. Its residents, who share a common belief in plural marriage, include people from at least three polygamous sects as well as some with fundamentalist Mormon beliefs who do not affiliate with a church.

"Missouri is the promised land," said Sean Anderson, a 51-year-old fundamentalist Mormon from Mexico who has also lived in Arizona and Utah. He had two wives for a time, but those marriages dissolved. He moved to The Ranch in the fall with his current wife and six children.