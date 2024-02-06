Report: Missouri could save billions with Medicaid overhaul

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri could save up to $1 billion a year within the next four years if it overhauls the state's Medicaid health insurance program, according to a study from a consulting team.

A draft of the report obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch does not recommend tightening eligibility rules for Medicaid. State lawmakers are separately considering a plan to require healthy Medicaid recipients to work.

The consulting firm, McKinsey & Co., said the state could reduce Medicaid costs by altering reimbursement rates for hospitals, doctors and nursing homes. The report also recommends more people be moved to home-care services and states prescription drug costs could be better managed.

"Without significant changes, Medicaid spending may comprise 26 percent to 30 percent of state general revenues by 2023. To bring growth of Medicaid spending in line with the level of economic growth of the state while preserving access for participants and avoid reducing eligibility or coverage, significant savings would be necessary," according to the report.

The study began last year after former Gov. Eric Greitens pushed to find ways to control Medicaid's escalating costs. The consultants were paid $2.7 million.

Gov. Mike Parson said Monday the state owes it to citizens to maximize the use of tax dollars spent on Medicaid.

"Ensuring that each and every Missourian has access to the quality health care they deserve is crucial to improving Missouri's workforce and infrastructure," Parson said.