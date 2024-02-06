The body of a man found in connection with a wrong-way police chase Thursday on Interstate 55 was a passenger in the vehicle of a man apprehended Friday after an overnight manhunt.

Myron Lee Tillman, 41, was found and arrested early Friday morning, and charged Friday afternoon with three misdemeanors in relation to the chase Thursday that tied up traffic for hours and initiated a manhunt involving search dogs and a helicopter.

Tillman had not been charged in connection with the deceased man’s death as of early Friday evening, however, a probable-cause statement issued by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department indicated “other charges are being sought in Scott County. It was discovered that the deceased person at the crash in Scott County had been a passenger in Tillman’s vehicle,” according to the statement.

Police on Thursday identified the deceased person as Claude L. Nix, 42, of Jackson, Tennessee.

The probable-cause statement filed by Sgt. J. McCullough said Tillman’s family members told investigators Tillman had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had not been taking his medication. Police said Tillman presents a threat to society because of his mental illness, adding “Tillman traveled the wrong direction on the interstate for 23 miles without realizing he was on the wrong side of the roadway, and would have continued on if he hadn’t been involved in the crash that disabled his vehicle.”