The body of a man found in connection with a wrong-way police chase Thursday on Interstate 55 was a passenger in the vehicle of a man apprehended Friday after an overnight manhunt.
Myron Lee Tillman, 41, was found and arrested early Friday morning, and charged Friday afternoon with three misdemeanors in relation to the chase Thursday that tied up traffic for hours and initiated a manhunt involving search dogs and a helicopter.
Tillman had not been charged in connection with the deceased man’s death as of early Friday evening, however, a probable-cause statement issued by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department indicated “other charges are being sought in Scott County. It was discovered that the deceased person at the crash in Scott County had been a passenger in Tillman’s vehicle,” according to the statement.
Police on Thursday identified the deceased person as Claude L. Nix, 42, of Jackson, Tennessee.
The probable-cause statement filed by Sgt. J. McCullough said Tillman’s family members told investigators Tillman had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had not been taking his medication. Police said Tillman presents a threat to society because of his mental illness, adding “Tillman traveled the wrong direction on the interstate for 23 miles without realizing he was on the wrong side of the roadway, and would have continued on if he hadn’t been involved in the crash that disabled his vehicle.”
Nix’s body was found on the shoulder of the interstate near the location of the incident’s origin.
Tillman was charged Friday afternoon with operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while revoked/suspended, all Class A misdemeanors. Bond was set at $10,000 cash for Tillman, according to online court records. Tillman is forbidden from leaving Missouri and is to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim or any witness in the case.
Tillman crashed and fled at the 111 mile-marker off I-55 near Cape County Cowboy Church on Thursday after colliding with another vehicle before coming to a stop between the interstate and outer road. He ran, wearing only his underwear. Another wreck occurred at the 88-mile marker, about 20 minutes before Tillman wrecked the truck he was driving.
A resident called the sheriff’s department Friday morning, reporting a man fitting Tillman’s description had knocked on their door asking to come inside. A deputy responded, confirmed it was Tillman and took him into custody without issue, according to the statement.
Tillman was not wearing any clothes when he was taken into custody, and had a windshield shade wrapped around him, according to the affidavit.
Tillman was involved in a bank robbery in 2001 in New Madrid County, according to newspaper archives. He was charged with armed robbery and armed criminal action at the time of the incident. According to the probable-cause document, Tillman has three convictions for driving while suspended/revoked, though two were more than 10 years ago. Most recently, he was convicted June 5 for driving while suspended/revoked.
As of Friday evening, Tillman was incarcerated in Cape Girardeau County Jail.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.