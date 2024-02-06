Report: Magnitude 4 earthquake shakes Southeast Missouri

WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. -- A minor earthquake shook residents of Southeastern Missouri, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The survey said a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 9 p.m. Wednesday in Wayne County, with the epicenter near Williamsville.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety said in a statement online no injuries were immediately reported, but that some people reported pictures falling off walls.
The department said people as far away as St. Louis, Springfield and Memphis, Tennessee, reported feeling the quake.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the earthquake occurred at a depth of about 10.6 miles.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.