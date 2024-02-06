All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 21, 2021

Report: Jackson sewer rates 'compare favorably'

Jackson's sewer rates compare favorably to similar Missouri communities, according to a new rate study presented to the Jackson Board of Aldermen during the board's study session Wednesday night. "We are pretty comparable and fairly competitive," said Jackson's director of public works Kent Peetz, who prepared the study at the request of Alderman Paul Sander...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Jackson's sewer rates compare favorably to similar Missouri communities, according to a new rate study presented to the Jackson Board of Aldermen during the board's study session Wednesday night.

"We are pretty comparable and fairly competitive," said Jackson's director of public works Kent Peetz, who prepared the study at the request of Alderman Paul Sander.

Jackson's current wastewater sewer rate for customers using approximately 5,000 gallons of water a month is $30.25. However, the rate will increase slightly at the end of this month, mirroring a 2/3% increase in the nation's consumer price index.

Peetz compared Jackson's monthly sewer rates to about a dozen other municipalities in Southeast Missouri and elsewhere in the state and found 2020 rates for 5,000 gallon/month users ranging from a low of $24.95 in Kennett to a high of $59.61 in Moberly.

However, the comparisons were not always "apples to apples," Peetz said.

"There are more ways to fund a municipal utility other than just user rates," he said. "Some cities use sales or property taxes to fund the (wastewater) utility (and) some cities have different rates for commercial or industrial users."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In terms of land area and population, Poplar Bluff with a population of about 17,200 and 11.6 square miles was the most similar in the study to Jackson's population of 14,700 and 10.1 square miles. While Popular Bluff's 2020 wastewater rate of $29.50 for residential customers using 5,000 gallons of water per month was lower than Jackson's rate, commercial customers in Poplar Bluff pay substantially more than commercial customers in Jackson.

Rates are also slightly higher in Cape Girardeau, according to the study.

Other discussions

In addition to the wastewater rate study, other topics discussed by the Jackson aldermen at their study session Wednesday night included:

  • Proposed repeal of on-street parking along a section of Missouri Street between Cherry and Washington streets as requested by the Cape Girardeau County Commission.
  • Plans for construction of new restroom facilities later this year at Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson City Park, as well as a force main and lift station that will be required for those restrooms.
  • A grant opportunity under the 2021 Missouri Department of Natural Resources Land & Water Conservation Fund Grant Program to help fund lighting of four fields at Jackson Soccer Park.
  • The leak of an old water line at the corner of Washington and High streets and the Jackson Public Works Department's plans to resolve it next week.

Jackson Board of Aldermen study sessions are normally held on the first and third Monday nights of each month following the board's regular business meetings. However, the meetings were moved this week to Wednesday night to avoid conflict with observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy