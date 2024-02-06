Report: Jackson sewer rates 'compare favorably'

Jackson's sewer rates compare favorably to similar Missouri communities, according to a new rate study presented to the Jackson Board of Aldermen during the board's study session Wednesday night.

"We are pretty comparable and fairly competitive," said Jackson's director of public works Kent Peetz, who prepared the study at the request of Alderman Paul Sander.

Jackson's current wastewater sewer rate for customers using approximately 5,000 gallons of water a month is $30.25. However, the rate will increase slightly at the end of this month, mirroring a 2/3% increase in the nation's consumer price index.

Peetz compared Jackson's monthly sewer rates to about a dozen other municipalities in Southeast Missouri and elsewhere in the state and found 2020 rates for 5,000 gallon/month users ranging from a low of $24.95 in Kennett to a high of $59.61 in Moberly.

However, the comparisons were not always "apples to apples," Peetz said.

"There are more ways to fund a municipal utility other than just user rates," he said. "Some cities use sales or property taxes to fund the (wastewater) utility (and) some cities have different rates for commercial or industrial users."