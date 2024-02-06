All sections
NewsNovember 9, 2021

Report: Federal center tenants were misled over toxic exposure

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a letter to President Joe Biden and members of Congress employees at a federal office complex in St. Louis were exposed to "widespread, longstanding" contamination from asbestos, lead, mercury, arsenic and other toxic materials by the agency in charge of managing government workplaces.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the letter, issued Friday, also noted children at an on-site day care facility were exposed. The letter said officials deliberately misled tenants about the health risks at the Goodfellow Federal Center in north St. Louis.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel handles investigations and prosecution aimed at protecting federal employees. The OSC said an investigation into whistleblower allegations "substantiated that officials had been aware of environmental contamination but failed to appropriately notify GSA employees or tenant agencies."

The investigation also concluded officials made no effort to limit access to contaminated areas and failed to assess potential exposure risks in the site's child care center.

The GSA has stated it is working to close the Goodfellow complex and expects to relocate most tenant agencies by the end of 2022.

