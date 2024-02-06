Report details Springfield hospital's handling of patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A new report sheds light on recent physical confrontations between a Springfield hospital's staff and patients that put the facility at risk of losing Medicare funding.

A spokeswoman for Mercy Hospital Springfield told the Springfield News-Leader an August investigation report resulted in the firing of a dozen employees and the threat of losing funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The federal agency investigated after a complaint regarding patient care. The agency found instances of staff neglecting patients' request for medical help and employees being physically forceful with patients.

The agency flagged four occurrences of "abuse and/or neglect" between April and August in the report, which was released Monday.

In an April case, staff members restrained a patient pouring herself water before other employees carried her to a seclusion room. A security guard hit the patient's hand with a closed fist after the patient grabbed a staff member's hair, according to the report. That same month, two staff members in the psychiatric unit restrained a teenage patient as they forced an antipsychotics pill in her mouth.

In June, hospital security guards "attempted to intimidate the patient and his friend" during a patient's visit to the emergency department for numbness in his arm, the report stated. Guards tackled the patient to the ground after the patient refused help from the hospital.