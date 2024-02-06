All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 20, 2022

Report: Black drivers more likely to be stopped in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Recently released data show Black drivers are more likely to be pulled over in Missouri compared to white drivers, and the gap between how Missouri police treat Black and white drivers increased again last year. Differences in Black and white motorists' interaction with police have for the most part only increased in the two decades since Missouri began tracking and analyzing vehicle stops, as compiled by the Missouri Attorney General's Office...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Recently released data show Black drivers are more likely to be pulled over in Missouri compared to white drivers, and the gap between how Missouri police treat Black and white drivers increased again last year.

Differences in Black and white motorists' interaction with police have for the most part only increased in the two decades since Missouri began tracking and analyzing vehicle stops, as compiled by the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

After a dip in overall police stops and disparities between Black and white drivers in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, differences in treatment once again increased in 2021.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The response to it has not been impressive at all," Missouri NAACP president Nimrod Chapel said. "How is it that we look at the same constitutional violations clearly occurring based on color, and there's not even a plan on what to do?"

Missouri's population is close to 11% Black, but about 18% of all police traffic stops in 2021 involved Black drivers.

University of Missouri economics experts who analyzed the data wrote that disproportionate stops of Black motorists don't necessarily prove discriminatory intent or unconscious bias by police.

"Observed differences may result from differential impacts of policing, differential treatment by police, or some combination of these and other factors," analysts wrote in the report.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy