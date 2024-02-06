Report: Black drivers more likely to be stopped in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Recently released data show Black drivers are more likely to be pulled over in Missouri compared to white drivers, and the gap between how Missouri police treat Black and white drivers increased again last year.

Differences in Black and white motorists' interaction with police have for the most part only increased in the two decades since Missouri began tracking and analyzing vehicle stops, as compiled by the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

After a dip in overall police stops and disparities between Black and white drivers in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, differences in treatment once again increased in 2021.