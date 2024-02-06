Report: Ashcroft allowed Hawley supporter to attend probe interviews

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft allowed solicitor general John Sauer, a top supporter of Josh Hawley, to sit in on interviews during an investigation into whether Hawley illegally used government resources during his U.S. Senate campaign, according to documents obtained by The Kansas City Star.

The documents obtained through an open records request include emails between Ashcroft's office and Sauer, who was first assistant when Hawley was attorney general and donated $10,816 to his attorney general campaign and the maximum $5,400 to his U.S. Senate campaign.

Ashcroft announced last week his investigation found no evidence to show Hawley inappropriately used public resources in his successful Senate campaign.

On Jan. 2, Sauer emailed Ashcroft's office that he had asked to "participate on behalf of the (attorney general's office) in any such interviews, meetings, or discussions with former (attorney general's office) employees." He said the secretary of state's office agreed to allow him to be present and ask follow-up questions if witnesses agreed.

Ashcroft's spokeswoman, Maura Browning, said the witnesses made it clear they would participate only if Sauer was present.

Some legal experts said the arrangements could compromise Ashcroft's conclusions.

"As a general rule, no serious investigator, civil or criminal, would voluntarily invite representatives of the party being investigated to sit in on initial witness interviews," said Frank Bowman, a professor at the University of Missouri School of Law. "Not only is there an intimidation factor, particularly where the target is a sitting U.S. senator, but letting the target be represented in the interviews allows the target to shape his own response and to coach potential witnesses."

But George Washington law professor Stephen Saltzburg said one elected official often extends courtesy when investigating another official, so nobody thinks it's a politically motivated witch hunt.