Replica of iconic car in 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' stolen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City theater company is offering a $500 reward for the return of its replica of the iconic flying car in the 1968 movie "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."
But the company's CEO said the car is priceless to the business.
The Kansas City Star reported employees of A to Z Theatrical Supply and Service reported the Thursday morning theft.
CEO James Hunter said the car "has hundreds of hours of highly skilled artisans involved in creating this very unique piece."
The theater company's version of the car was built by hand in 2015. It's part of a set design package that's popular with high-school and community-theater groups across the country.
The car was stored in a locked trailer parked near the company's building. Surveillance video captured the trailer being driven away.
