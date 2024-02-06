All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 12, 2017

Replica of iconic car in 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' stolen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City theater company is offering a $500 reward for the return of its replica of the iconic flying car in the 1968 movie 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." But the company's CEO said the car is priceless to the business...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City theater company is offering a $500 reward for the return of its replica of the iconic flying car in the 1968 movie "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

But the company's CEO said the car is priceless to the business.

The Kansas City Star reported employees of A to Z Theatrical Supply and Service reported the Thursday morning theft.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

CEO James Hunter said the car "has hundreds of hours of highly skilled artisans involved in creating this very unique piece."

The theater company's version of the car was built by hand in 2015. It's part of a set design package that's popular with high-school and community-theater groups across the country.

The car was stored in a locked trailer parked near the company's building. Surveillance video captured the trailer being driven away.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street 400 block
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy