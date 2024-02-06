Of the five questions presented to the panel, the longest discussion was related to the topic of reparations.

"This is the question that I've been waiting for," North said.

North pointed to what he said is a generational economic gap between Black and white communities, which dates back 400 years and continually grows through previously denied opportunities at wealth. In addition, he noted reparations are not a sweeping solution to problems of racial inequality.

"What kind of reparations do we need? We need whatever it takes to make those who were oppressed whole," North said. "You can't put a dollar amount on it because it's a work in progress."

Guzman agreed the topic of reparations was a multi-faceted issue that could envelop a wide variety of needs, along with Green who additionally highlighted the importance of examining how all American institutions were built off the labor of Black bodies who are now systematically excluded from those same systems.

"Reparations can look like anything that the people who were damaged say it looks like," Green said. "White people don't get to say what reparations look like. We've already had enough say."

As a follow-up comment to Green's point, Johnson expressed his own desires to see boarded up buildings in south Cape Girardeau be turned over to someone instead of being destroyed.

"If you want to make it right, it's really simple," Johnson said. "Give somebody in the community a chance to take that house and take some pride in it to say that they own something and fix it up. They may not have all the money, but a lot of us working together can help them come up with it."

In a counter, Green said asking for dilapidated properties and expecting people to give up what they did not want anyway would be "the lowest form of expectation" and does not help.

A full livestream of the town-hall discussion may be viewed by visiting Gateway Church on Facebook.

Porter said he will be hosting members of the LGBTQ community for the next town-hall discussion Aug. 20 at Gateway Church, located on the second floor of the old Federal Building in downtown Cape Girardeau.