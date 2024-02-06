Repairs slated next month on Emerson Bridge

Nearly two decades old, the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge will undergo repair during the first week of October but the 3,955-foot span will continue to be open to traffic.

Missouri Department of Transportation announced this week that westbound lanes of the cable-stayed bridge will be reduced to a single lane with a 16-foot width restriction for four days: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3 through 6, weather permitting.

The impacted section of roadway is located from Cape Girardeau's Fountain Street to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.

Missouri highways 74 and 34 are connected by the bridge to Illinois Route 146.

The work zone, MoDOT officials said, will be marked with signs and motorists are urged to use caution when navigating through the construction area.