NewsSeptember 14, 2022

Repairs reduce Highway 74/Emerson Bridge; Route N in Scott County reduced for pavement work

Westbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau — from Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois — will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3 through 6...

Southeast Missourian

Repairs reduce Highway 74/Emerson Bridge

Westbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau — from Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois — will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3 through 6.

Route N in Scott County reduced for pavement work

Route N in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement, a MoDOT news release said. That section is between Route PP and Main Street in Scott City. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

