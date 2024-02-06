Repairs at Capaha Park lagoon

Shawn Spies, right, and Brandon Davis of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department pilot a boat to an island Wednesday on the lagoon at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. They worked to fix an aerator that had stopped when a retaining rope came loose and entangled it.
