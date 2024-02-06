Repair work to close southbound lane of West End Boulevard on Thursday

The southbound lane of North West End Boulevard, between Broadway and Bessie Street, will be closed to traffic Thursday for street repairs, city traffic operations manager Andrew Stone said in a news release.
The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., depending upon work and weather, Stone said.
Detours will be available and motorists are asked to consider alternate routes, he said. Motorists are urged to use caution in all work zones, he said in the release.
