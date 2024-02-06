Repair work to close portion of Jackson roadway

A portion of North High Street in Jackson will close Wednesday so crews can repair a water line.
The closure will be from the roundabout at Hope and East Main streets, north to the intersection with West Independence Street.
According to a news release from the city, weather permitting, the closure will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, contact the city’s Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or visit jacksonmo.org or the city’s Facebook page.
