In the wake of Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan being ousted from office, District 147 Rep. John Voss has introduced legislation to modify language relating to training standards for coroners.

In 2020, the state Legislature approved House Bill 2046, creating the Coroner Standards and Training Commission which was designed to “establish training standards, by rule, relating to the office of county coroner.” Since then, it’s unclear if the commission has made any progress.

Enter House Bill 2777, which modifies the language in the statute to set a Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, deadline for the commission to set its training standards relating to the “technical skills and knowledge required of the office.” In addition, each prospective coroner is required to receive training equivalent to emergency medical technician training, as well as death investigation training.

“I’m going to be spending today and tomorrow digging in and understanding what has occurred (with the commission),” Voss said. “If they have a staffing gap or shortage on their commission, then how do I help elevate people’s awareness to create interest, maybe apply to become a member of that commission and to really help them? That’s what I was explaining to the governor’s team this morning.

“Success for me is not getting this individual bill passed. Success is having that report done by January 2025. Working backward from that, what must be true for that report to be issued? Well, the commission is going to have to meet, so do they have the right people on the commission? Are they equipped to be able to do what I’m asking them to do in this new language? How do I help them succeed in that endeavor? It’s not about me scoring political points by saying, ’Well, I’ve introduced a bill and I really want to see this happen.’ It’s beyond hoping the governor, hopefully, signing this, but how do we get that report issued? I hope my two pieces of specific requirements are in there and I think it will be as long as this law gets enacted. But it’s not just about my bill, because a representative did that four years ago and it doesn’t look like it’s got any traction. So, how do we actually make this a functioning working condition so that families don’t experience what the ones in Cape (Girardeau) County have in the last two years?”

According to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission web page, only one appointed member is serving on a seat that is not expired. The commission consists of eight members, seven of whom are appointed and another designee from the Department of Health and Senior Services.