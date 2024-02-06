Rep. Swan to speak at First Friday Coffee

A legislative update will be the topic of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly First Friday Coffee event at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

State Rep. and Cape Girardeau native Kathy Swan will be among the presenters speaking about the state of things at the statehouse in Jefferson City and how contemporary legislature could affect Cape Girardeau and the area.

Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., sponsored by Mitchell Insurance and Bug Zero.