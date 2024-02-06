State Rep. Kathy Swan wants lawmakers to take budgetary control of all state tax credits.

At the same time, she wants to reinstate a tax credit to encourage film producers to shoot movies in Missouri.

For the fourth year in a row, the Cape Girardeau Republican has introduced a bill that specifies all new and existing tax credits must be approved first by lawmakers as part of the annual budget process before they can be issued by state agencies.

Swan said lawmakers have no control over the hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits issued annually by the state.

Annual tax credits have varied from $400 million to $600 million, according to Swan.

Those tax credits cut into state revenue and impact the state budget, she said Wednesday, adding “it is a lot of money.”

A state committee this summer recommended reining in tax-credit programs, including those involving low-income housing and historic preservation projects.

A separate group, the Missouri Housing Development Commission, recently voted against using state money to match $140 million in federal low-income housing tax credits.

Since adopting tax credits in 1973, the use of state tax credits has expanded to several dozen programs, accounting for more than $575 million in redemptions in fiscal 2016, according to the committee.

Swan said she hopes her bill will receive a hearing in 2018.

“I would have hoped we would have had a hearing before now,” she said, referring to her past efforts to push the legislation.

“What I really wanted to do is start the conversation,” she said.

But Swan doesn’t want to eliminate all tax credits.

Earlier this week, she filed legislation to reinstate a film tax credit. Swan said she has introduced similar bills for the past several years with no success.

Swan said Missouri is losing out on film productions since the tax credit was eliminated in November 2013.

The bill would allow tax credits equal to at least 20 percent of qualifying expenses associated with movies shot in Missouri.