U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) said Wednesday he is in "full support" of an investigation into how a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision made its way into a Monday story published by politico.com.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith speaks to attendees of the Lincoln Day dinner March 12 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Smith said he is in "full support" of investigating the leak that allowed a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision to fall into the hands of an online news organization earlier this week. Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian, file

The draft in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, presumably penned by Justice Samuel Alito, was leaked to Politico and appears to show the high court is preparing to rule in favor of Mississippi's authority to outlaw abortions at and after 15 weeks gestation.

The revelation of the leak has unleashed a rhetorical firestorm because its contents are a direct challenge of the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision enshrining the right to an abortion.

"There is no question this leak is an attempt to put undue pressure on individual justices to influence their decision-making in the Dobbs case," Smith wrote in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

"Justices must be allowed to rule free from the demands of a mob, which is why this leaking is so egregious. I fully support an investigation into how this happened, who is responsible and hope the individual is held to full consequence for the action," he added.