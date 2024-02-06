Rep. Smith visits Bollinger County tornado victims

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. — U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, visited with relief workers and tornado victims Monday, April 10, in Glen Allen.
The tornado ripped through the Glen Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County in the early morning of Wednesday, April 5, leaving five dead, five injured and more than a dozen homes destroyed.
Smith also made a stop at the Bollinger County Health Department building to meet with county officials, and was shown aerial footage of the tornado's damage to homes and businesses.
He asked those assembled what they thought the biggest concerns at a state and federal level he should know about and need to be "front and center."
Kevin Cooper, Bollinger County Emergency Management director, summed it up in one word, "warning." He spoke of the need for emergency text and email systems. He said the county has applied for grants to pay for these early warning systems but "we unfortunately weren't selected."
Cooper said electronic messaging systems cannot only be used to warn of severe weather but also, in the aftermath, to send out informational texts to let people know about the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) being set up.
Other officials present mentioned the need for an upgrade to the existing early-warning sirens, saying the current system is "analog" and has to be set off manually.
Smith was told some have transportation needs, that there were concerns about the sewer system and an overall need for better internet service.
Smith was also told about damage to the fire station and post office, in particular, which is currently closed. Officials said this is a big concern for people who receive medication through the mail.
Smith thanked those gathered and said having a list of their needs was "very helpful" but also said, "we might be able to help with some, we might not."
"I don't want to come in and make promises," Smith said. "It's going to be a long haul ahead of us, but the folks in this area are strong, we're committed and we're going to help get things back to about as normal as we can."
In regards to the need for upgrades to the emergency sirens, Smith said that is something that should be readily accessible.
"It's something I want to look into," Smith said. "We need to make sure that's addressed."
Tim Shelby, a Bollinger County commissioner, said the tornado damage in the area did not meet the Federal Emergency Management Agency's threshold to receive federal aid.
"FEMA ain't coming in." Shelby said. "It's supposed to be, like, $10 million damage to infrastructure. Our poor county don't meet it."
Smith agreed the issue of getting federal aid to a community such as Bollinger County was "frustrating."
"Because you may be from a small community, but you're not able to have the same opportunities as others," Smith said. "This is something that I am always trying to push, whether it's policies for FEMA disasters or just making sure we get access to broadband and cellphones. It's a continual fight."
Smith said he hoped to form partnerships with representatives from states such as Mississippi, Alabama and Kentucky, where similar disasters have happened. Smith said he has been in conversation with Gov. Mike Parson, and Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt.
"With all of us trying to push the tide in the same direction, hopefully, we can get something done," Smith said. "But, unfortunately, you have to work with (many) other members of Congress."
He said they are looking to find ways to lower the threshold for communities to receive federal aid.
"Or at least some exceptions or exemptions," Smith said. "I'm not going to just dig into one area. I'm going to look under every rock."
The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be set up at the Bollinger County Health Center, 107 Highway 51 North in Marble Hill, Missouri.
The MARC will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
Those impacted by the tornado may stop by and receive available services and information such as legal services, food stamp replacement and emergency financial assistance. Those seeking services need to bring proof of address and picture ID. Meals will be provided.
