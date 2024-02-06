Rep. Smith visits Bollinger County tornado victims

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. — U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, visited with relief workers and tornado victims Monday, April 10, in Glen Allen.

The tornado ripped through the Glen Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County in the early morning of Wednesday, April 5, leaving five dead, five injured and more than a dozen homes destroyed.

Smith also made a stop at the Bollinger County Health Department building to meet with county officials, and was shown aerial footage of the tornado's damage to homes and businesses.

He asked those assembled what they thought the biggest concerns at a state and federal level he should know about and need to be "front and center."

Kevin Cooper, Bollinger County Emergency Management director, summed it up in one word, "warning." He spoke of the need for emergency text and email systems. He said the county has applied for grants to pay for these early warning systems but "we unfortunately weren't selected."

Cooper said electronic messaging systems cannot only be used to warn of severe weather but also, in the aftermath, to send out informational texts to let people know about the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) being set up.

Other officials present mentioned the need for an upgrade to the existing early-warning sirens, saying the current system is "analog" and has to be set off manually.

Smith was told some have transportation needs, that there were concerns about the sewer system and an overall need for better internet service.

Smith was also told about damage to the fire station and post office, in particular, which is currently closed. Officials said this is a big concern for people who receive medication through the mail.

Smith thanked those gathered and said having a list of their needs was "very helpful" but also said, "we might be able to help with some, we might not."

"I don't want to come in and make promises," Smith said. "It's going to be a long haul ahead of us, but the folks in this area are strong, we're committed and we're going to help get things back to about as normal as we can."

In regards to the need for upgrades to the emergency sirens, Smith said that is something that should be readily accessible.