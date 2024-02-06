Rep. Smith selected as Republican leader of Budget Committee

“Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi and her squad continue to run up the national debt and waste American tax dollars on a big government agenda of control the American voters rejected,” Smith said in the news release. “As our debt grows, the people who will feel the pain are not the wealthy, but the working class. The United States needs a budget that will get back to our foundational beliefs, focused on helping working families and putting them first.”

According to the release, Smith also plans to focus on security: “economic security, allowing families to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks; community security, ensuring that the small towns, communities and cities where Americans raise their families are kept safe and secure; and educational security, empowering families to make their own decisions about when and where their kids go back to school and not forcing a one-size fits all Washington standard on them.”

Additionally, Smith said he plans to hold China financially accountable for its involvement in the coronavirus pandemic and the $1 trillion in damages to the United States’ economy, as stated in the release.

Smith formally takes over the role on the Budget Committee at the start of the 117th Congress in January.