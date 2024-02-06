Rep. Smith seeks to block federal highway dollars to sanctuary cities

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith has filed legislation to block Federal Highway Trust Fund dollars from going to states and local governments that refuse to obey federal immigration laws.

“Over 300 cities and counties employ policies to stonewall the federal government and prevent the Department of Homeland Security from effectively enforcing our immigration laws,” Smith wrote in a statement issued Thursday before introducing the legislation.

“We are a nation of law and order, and cities that actively work against the law of the land should face consequences,” he said.

The 8th District, Republican congressman from Salem, Missouri, said he introduced the No Highways Funds for Sanctuary Cities Act to “cut off the spigot of federal funds to cities and counties that fail to work with us to make America safe.”

Smith said Friday no city or county in Missouri has designated itself a sanctuary for illegal immigrants.

But according to the Center for Immigration Studies, Washington, D.C., and cities and counties in 28 states have adopted laws or policies that shield criminals from immigration enforcement.

The center’s website states sanctuary cities, counties and states “obstruct immigration enforcement.”

The Washington, D.C.-based center’s website has identified “sanctuary” communities in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Proponents of sanctuary cities say such policies encourage members of immigrant communities to work with police without fear of deportation. They argue it helps law enforcement identify and arrest dangerous criminals who otherwise might go undetected.

But Smith said such policies go against federal law.

Smith said one of President Donald Trump’s priorities is for “a fairly large infrastructure package” that would involve “a lot of federal spending for our roads, bridges and ports, which are needed.”

The congressman said, “I want to make sure that cities and counties which are disobeying federal immigration law are not rewarded.”