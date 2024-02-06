Rep. Smith praises Trump's inquiry into aluminum imports

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith praised President Donald Trump's effort Thursday to protect the American aluminum industry, suggesting it could lead to imposition of tariffs on imported aluminum.

Such a move may make American aluminum companies more competitive and eventually lead to the reopening of the smelter plant in New Madrid County, Missouri, Smith said.

"This president is about jobs. This president is about the American worker, and what he did today was making sure that we have an aluminum industry in the United States," the Salem, Missouri, Republican said.

The 8th District congressman was among the invited guests at the Oval Office, where Trump signed a memorandum directing his administration to expedite an investigation into whether aluminum imports are jeopardizing national security.

High-purity aluminum is used in defense applications, including military planes and the armor plating of military vehicles, according to The Associated Press.

"America is safer when we rely on our resources at home," Smith said.

Smith said the investigation over the next 60 to 90 days could set the stage for Trump to impose tariffs on aluminum coming from China, Russia, Canada and Mexico.

The president could levy the tariffs without congressional action, Smith said.

He said he had urged the Trump administration to take steps to aid aluminum manufacturers in the United States.

In the past two years, eight aluminum companies in the United States have gone out of business because of unfair competition from subsidized foreign companies and artificially low prices, Smith said.

The list includes the Noranda plant in New Madrid, which closed its doors last year.