Rep. Smith praises Trump's inquiry into aluminum imports

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith praised President Donald Trump's effort Thursday to protect the American aluminum industry, suggesting it could lead to imposition of tariffs on imported aluminum.
Such a move may make American aluminum companies more competitive and eventually lead to the reopening of the smelter plant in New Madrid County, Missouri, Smith said.
"This president is about jobs. This president is about the American worker, and what he did today was making sure that we have an aluminum industry in the United States," the Salem, Missouri, Republican said.
The 8th District congressman was among the invited guests at the Oval Office, where Trump signed a memorandum directing his administration to expedite an investigation into whether aluminum imports are jeopardizing national security.
High-purity aluminum is used in defense applications, including military planes and the armor plating of military vehicles, according to The Associated Press.
"America is safer when we rely on our resources at home," Smith said.
Smith said the investigation over the next 60 to 90 days could set the stage for Trump to impose tariffs on aluminum coming from China, Russia, Canada and Mexico.
The president could levy the tariffs without congressional action, Smith said.
He said he had urged the Trump administration to take steps to aid aluminum manufacturers in the United States.
In the past two years, eight aluminum companies in the United States have gone out of business because of unfair competition from subsidized foreign companies and artificially low prices, Smith said.
The list includes the Noranda plant in New Madrid, which closed its doors last year.
"Watching the Bootheel lose more than 900 good-paying jobs was flat-out heartbreaking," Smith said.
"Even worse was knowing that an unfair playing field and overproduction in China were major contributing factors."
Aluminum imports have "drastically affected our economy in Southeast Missouri," Smith said.
In 2000, there were 22 aluminum smelters in the United States, and now there are only two fully operational facilities left, Smith said.
In that same time period, China's share of the worldwide aluminum smelting market has grown from 11 percent to nearly 55 percent, he added.
Smith said U.S. aluminum manufacturers have been hurt by "illegal Chinese subsidies" and the regulatory environment in the United States.
"The regulatory environment in foreign countries like China are vastly less bureaucratic than the United States, which makes production less complex, less cumbersome and less costly," Smith said.
A Swiss company, ARG International, purchased the bankrupt New Madrid smelter in fall 2016.
Smith said the plant has not reopened, but ARG has shown an interest in reopening the smelter "if they have the right environment."
Tariffs on imports and regulatory reform would "create an environment for people to want to invest in Southeast Missouri and in the aluminum industry," Smith said.
