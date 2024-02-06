All sections
NewsApril 15, 2021
Rep. Smith opposes President Biden's executive actions on guns
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Rep. Jason Smith, R-8th District
Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith (R-8) has voiced his opposition to President Joe Biden's recent gun initiatives — announced last week — by suggesting the 46th president is paying attention to the wrong problem.

"Last month alone, more people illegally crossed our southern border than there are residents in Springfield, Missouri, yet President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris seem to be more focused on restricting Americans' Second Amendment rights than addressing a real crisis," Smith said in a statement to the Southeast Missourian.

Biden has directed the Department of Justice to do the following:

  • Write rules reducing the proliferation of "ghost guns," homemade firearms often made from parts purchased online without traceable serial numbers.
  • Reduce access to "stabilizing braces," effectively turning a pistol into a rifle.
  • Publish "red flag" laws for states to use as guides. Red flag laws allow family members or law enforcement agencies to petition state courts to temporarily block people from obtaining firearms if they present a danger to themselves or others. Biden said states with such red flag laws have seen a reduction in the number of suicides.

Biden also announced he is nominating David Chipman, a former 25-year Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special agent and gun control advocate, to head the ATF.

"Between executive actions that target law-abiding gun owners and nominating a radical anti-gun fanatic to head the ATF, the President has clearly shown Missourians just what his priorities are. As a gun owner and lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, I fully support the right of American citizens to keep and bear arms and will always fight to protect their rights," said Smith, who has represented the 30-county 8th District in Congress since 2013.

