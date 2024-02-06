Rep. Smith hears concerns during Farm Tour

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — For a fifth year, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith traveled the 8th District to visit farms and learn about the diverse agricultural enterprises as part of his annual Farm Tour.
Smith visited Cane Creek Sod Farm on Monday in Poplar Bluff and talked with area farmers and local officials to hear some of their concerns.
“This is quite an amazing operation,” Smith said of the first sod farm visited during one of his farm tours.
During the tour, Smith listened to concerns, including recent flooding and a Black River levee, which was under water until recently.
“Of the various issues I hear about, it is always helpful to apply real-life examples,” Smith said.
Last year, Smith said he was asked to present a list of regulations and how “Waters of the U.S.” regulations were harmful to rural farmers.
After hearing firsthand from rural farmers during his tour, Smith presented the issues, and the rule was reversed in January.
“Hopefully, a new definition will come soon,” he said.
Smith also learned a special-use permit was required for local pastors to hold baptisms in Current River.
After hearing the concern, the rule was reversed.
During the tour, Cane Creek Sod Farm owner Chris Williams, with his sons, Parker and Austin, showed the congressman around the farm and day-to-day operations.
Austin Williams also oversees day-to-day operations of Cane Creek Stone, while Parker supervises the sod farm.
According to Chris Williams, some items discussed during the tour included health-care issues, environmental regulations and how Smith can help on the local level and Department of Labor issues.
One regulation Chris said was affecting his business was the federal law of not being able to obtain a commercial driver’s license until 21 years of age.
“If someone comes directly from high school looking for a job, they have already found a career more than likely by the time they are 21,” Chris said.
He also said Smith was surprised by the distance the sod from the Cane Creek Sod Farm is shipped.
“You can walk into a Home Depot in Oklahoma and see a product shipped from Missouri,” Smith said.
The Farm Tour was begun in 1980 by U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson and was continued by his wife, Jo Ann, after his death in 1996.
Smith has continued the tradition of traveling the 30 county districts each year.
