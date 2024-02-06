Rep. Smith hears concerns during Farm Tour

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — For a fifth year, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith traveled the 8th District to visit farms and learn about the diverse agricultural enterprises as part of his annual Farm Tour.

Smith visited Cane Creek Sod Farm on Monday in Poplar Bluff and talked with area farmers and local officials to hear some of their concerns.

“This is quite an amazing operation,” Smith said of the first sod farm visited during one of his farm tours.

During the tour, Smith listened to concerns, including recent flooding and a Black River levee, which was under water until recently.

“Of the various issues I hear about, it is always helpful to apply real-life examples,” Smith said.

Last year, Smith said he was asked to present a list of regulations and how “Waters of the U.S.” regulations were harmful to rural farmers.

After hearing firsthand from rural farmers during his tour, Smith presented the issues, and the rule was reversed in January.

“Hopefully, a new definition will come soon,” he said.

Smith also learned a special-use permit was required for local pastors to hold baptisms in Current River.

After hearing the concern, the rule was reversed.