NewsApril 12, 2021
Rep. Smith gets COVID shot, opposes vaccine passports
Southeast Missouri 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said Friday he has received his COVID-19 inoculation. Smith’s U.S. House colleague, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, told the New York Times last week about 100 members of Congress have not received at least one vaccine dose — even though the shots were made available to all members of Congress more than three months ago...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jason Smith
Jason Smith

Southeast Missouri 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said Friday he has received his COVID-19 inoculation.

Smith’s U.S. House colleague, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, told the New York Times last week about 100 members of Congress have not received at least one vaccine dose — even though the shots were made available to all members of Congress more than three months ago.

In a statement to the Southeast Missourian, Smith said, “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, Americans have three safe and effective vaccines, and we are well on our way to crushing the virus. I took the ‘Trump shot,’ and Missourians should have confidence in the science, in President Trump and his team, who allowed this miracle to be developed. But this is an extremely personal decision Missourians must make in consultation with their doctors.”

Smith, 40, has served the 30-county 8th District since 2013, and he joins Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Senate in objecting to vaccine passports.

“I will never support any kind of federal mandate to take the vaccine or the creation of a vaccine passport that governments are trying to require to participate in certain activities,” Smith’s statement concluded.

On Friday, the State of Missouri activated Phase 3 of its vaccine distribution plan, including all residents, age 16 and older, regardless of occupation.

Phase 3 is the final phase of the state’s plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Story Tags
Local News
