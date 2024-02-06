Rep. says bill requiring AR-15s makes 'point on mandates'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker said he knows his legislation requiring every 18- to 35-year-old in the state to own an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle has no chance of passing.
But Republican state Rep. Andrew McDaniel of Deering said he hopes it and another bill he introduced help to "make a point on mandates in general." The second bill would require adults who can legally possess firearms to do so. Both bills would offer tax credits.
McDaniel said it "points out the absurdity of the opposite side," and their proposals to "add more requirements and barriers for law-abiding citizens." The former sheriff's deputy said he decided, "let's get back at them."
No hearings on the bills are scheduled. McDaniel said if anything moves forward, he would focus on tax credits and strip out the other elements.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.