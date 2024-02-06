All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 16, 2019

Rep. says bill requiring AR-15s makes 'point on mandates'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker said he knows his legislation requiring every 18- to 35-year-old in the state to own an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle has no chance of passing. But Republican state Rep. Andrew McDaniel of Deering said he hopes it and another bill he introduced help to "make a point on mandates in general." The second bill would require adults who can legally possess firearms to do so. Both bills would offer tax credits...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker said he knows his legislation requiring every 18- to 35-year-old in the state to own an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle has no chance of passing.

But Republican state Rep. Andrew McDaniel of Deering said he hopes it and another bill he introduced help to "make a point on mandates in general." The second bill would require adults who can legally possess firearms to do so. Both bills would offer tax credits.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McDaniel said it "points out the absurdity of the opposite side," and their proposals to "add more requirements and barriers for law-abiding citizens." The former sheriff's deputy said he decided, "let's get back at them."

No hearings on the bills are scheduled. McDaniel said if anything moves forward, he would focus on tax credits and strip out the other elements.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidenti...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy