Rep. says bill requiring AR-15s makes 'point on mandates'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker said he knows his legislation requiring every 18- to 35-year-old in the state to own an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle has no chance of passing.

But Republican state Rep. Andrew McDaniel of Deering said he hopes it and another bill he introduced help to "make a point on mandates in general." The second bill would require adults who can legally possess firearms to do so. Both bills would offer tax credits.