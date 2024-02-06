All sections
NewsNovember 15, 2017

Rep. Rob Vescovo chosen as Missouri House majority leader

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Republican lawmaker from eastern Missouri has been chosen as the next House majority leader. The House said Rep. Rob Vescovo of Jefferson County was selected by Republican colleagues to take over for departing House Majority Leader Mike Cierpiot of Lee’s Summit. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Republican lawmaker from eastern Missouri has been chosen as the next House majority leader.

The House said Rep. Rob Vescovo of Jefferson County was selected by Republican colleagues to take over for departing House Majority Leader Mike Cierpiot of Lee’s Summit.

Cierpiot won a special election last week to fill a vacant state Senate seat.

Vescovo first was elected to the House in November 2014. As majority leader, he will guide the flow of business in the House by determining which bills to debate and when to do so.

The Legislature is scheduled to convene in regular session Jan. 3.

State News
