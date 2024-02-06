Rep. Rehder shares story of abuse as 11-year-old

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Southeast Missouri state lawmaker is sharing her story of being sexually abused by her grandfather when she was a girl to help other victims.

Republican state Rep. Holly Rehder told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she was 11 years old when her grandfather crawled into her bed with her and started molesting her.

"He was the man in my life," Rehder said. "I loved him so much. It was like losing my security blanket, and realizing that there was no place in the world where I was safe."

Rehder, 48, said she didn't feel safe after the incident, but the next day when she went to her great aunt's house, she told her great aunt and her mom and neighbors.