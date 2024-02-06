Rep. Lichtenegger proposes change to term limits

State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger wants to change term limits in Missouri government to allow lawmakers to serve longer in the House and Senate.

Lichtenegger has introduced legislation that seeks to amend the Missouri Constitution to allow a maximum of three four-year terms for state representatives and two six-year terms for senators.

House members currently can serve a maximum of four two-year terms. Senators can serve a maximum of two four-year terms.

Lichtenegger’s proposal would increase the maximum number of years lawmakers could serve in each Legislative body from eight years to 12 years.

Legislative approval would be the first step in changing the Missouri Constitution. Voter approval would be needed to implement it, Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, said.

Even then, Lichtenegger said any change under her measure would not take effect until 2020.

“Basically, it would bring back institutional history,” she said of changing term limits.

Missouri voters approved term limits in 1992. Voters in 2002 approved an amendment that allows candidates elected in special elections to complete the partial terms and then, if subsequently elected, serve the maximum number of full terms.

Lichtenegger said the current term limits have resulted in lawmakers having less knowledge about state government, particularly the budget.

The major job of lawmakers annually is to approve a budget, said Lichtenegger, who is term-limited in 2018.

State budgets are complicated, she said. It can take years for lawmakers to know the ins and outs of the state budget, the lawmaker said.

Having more experienced lawmakers would benefit the budget process, she said.

As a result of current term limits, knowledge about government operations increasingly is in the hands of lobbyists and state government departments, Lichtenegger said.

“People don’t want lobbyists and departments in charge. This would help that,” she said.

Lichtenegger said longer terms also would eliminate the need for lawmakers to constantly campaign and raise money for their campaigns.

“You actually would have time to work (as a lawmaker),” she said.

“A lot of my constituents think this is wonderful idea,” she said of changing term limits. “We need to really look at this.”